Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut - Scores of graduating students staged a walkout from Yale University’s commencement exercises on May 20, protesting the Israeli war in Gaza, Yale’s financial ties to weapons makers and its response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the Ivy League campus.

The walkout began as Yale President Peter Salovey started to announce the traditional college-by-college presentation of candidates for degrees on the grounds of Yale’s Old Campus, filled with thousands of graduates in their caps and gowns.

At least 150 students seated near the front of the audience stood up together, turned their backs to the stage and paraded out of the ceremony through Phelps Gate, retracing their steps during the processional into the yard.

Many of the protesters carried small banners with such slogans as “Books not bombs” and “Divest from war”. Some wore red latex gloves symbolising bloodied hands.

Other signs read: “Drop the charges” and “Protect free speech” in reference to 45 people arrested in a police crackdown last month on demonstrations in and around the New Haven, Connecticut, campus.

The walkout drew a chorus of cheers from fellow students in the crowd, but the protest was otherwise peaceful, without disruption. No mention of it was made from the stage.

Yale is one of dozens of US campuses roiled by protests over the mounting Palestinian humanitarian crisis stemming from Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip following the bloody Oct 7 cross-border attack on Jewish settlements by Hamas militants.

The University of Southern California cancelled its main graduation ceremony altogether, and dozens of students walked out of Duke University’s commencement last week to protest its guest speaker, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who has supported Israel throughout the war in Gaza.

Academic workers strike at UC Santa Cruz

Fallout from a violent attack weeks ago on pro-Palestinian activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, reverberated on the UC Santa Cruz campus on May 20 as academic workers there staged a protest strike organised by their union.

Much of the student activism has been aimed at academic institutions’ financial ties with Israel and US military programmes benefiting the Jewish state.

Protests in sympathy with Palestinians have in turn been branded by pro-Israel supporters as anti-semitic, testing the boundaries between freedom of expression and hate speech. Many schools have called in police to quell the demonstrations.

At UC Santa Cruz on May 20, hundreds of unionised academic researchers, graduate teaching assistants and post-doctoral scholars went on strike to protest what they said were the university’s unfair labour practices in its handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.