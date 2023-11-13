Xi Jinping’s ‘old friends’ from Iowa get a dinner invitation with the Chinese leader

IOWA - A group of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “old friends” from Iowa have been invited to a dinner he will attend in California next week - 38 years after they welcomed the then-unknown party official for a hog roast, farm tours and a Mississippi River boat ride as they showed him how capitalists do agriculture.

“This has been a heck of a journey - we can’t figure it out. We don’t even know why he likes us!” said Ms Sarah Lande, an 85-year-old Muscatine resident who has maintained connections with Mr Xi since he made his first visit to the United States as the leader of a food processing delegation from China’s Hebei Province in 1985.

“But we’re eager to meet with him, too. We’re regular, everyday people,” Ms Lande added.

Mr Xi’s warm and enduring bond with the Midwesterners he first encountered nearly four decades ago stands in contrast with the suspicions and acrimony that have characterised relations between the two largest economies over the last few years.

Both President Xi and President Joe Biden, who plan to meet on Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco, have taken recent diplomatic steps to ease the strains.

The Iowans’ invitations for the reception and dinner, on the sidelines of Apec, came through the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, in coordination with China’s embassy, Ms Lande said.

The Iowans haven’t been told if they’ll get a private audience with Mr Xi, who was 31 when they met him.

Mr Terry Branstad, a former Iowa governor and US ambassador to China, has also been invited, according to an aide.

In 1985, Mr Gary Dvorchak’s parents gave Mr Xi his bedroom, decorated with Star Trek items, in their Muscatine home. Mr Dvorchak and his sister Paula, who talked to the future Chinese leader about American movies, are on next week’s guest list.

So is Mr Luca Berrone, then an Iowa economic development official, who drove Mr Xi around to company sites including Monsanto Co., Cargill Inc. and Quaker Oats, grain and livestock farms, the Amana Colonies - a religious community known for its farming heritage and communal living - and Iowa State University in Ames.

“He wanted to learn how to feed his people,” Ms Lande said in a telephone interview.

Mr Xi had read Mark Twain “and he really wanted to see the Mississippi”, she said. She hosted him for a potluck at her home overlooking the river.

Mr Berrone’s stops with the four-member delegation and their interpreter included a farm in Coggon, a spot where Twain had hidden manuscripts in a wall. Mr Berrone arranged hotels as well as home stays where none were available.

“We had a really good time in two weeks,” he said. “We were like the road movie - five or six guys on a road trip.”