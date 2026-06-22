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Social media platform X recovers after outage affects thousands globally, Downdetector shows

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Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

PHOTO: PEXELS

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Tech trillionaire Elon Musk’s X was largely back up after thousands of users, including those in Singapore, reported issues with the social media platform globally on June 22, according to Downdetector.com.

The outage began around 9am Eastern time (9.18pm Singapore time), peaking at more than 25,000 reports of issues in the US before cooling to about 620 reports, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

In Canada, reports fell to roughly 30 from a high of more than 3,400, while Britain saw issues decline after topping 9,000 earlier in the day, according to the website.

In Singapore, the number of reports peaked at about 900 at 10.13pm before falling to 16 at about 10.43pm.

Some users reported error messages and broken timelines, while others faced access issues across the website and app.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown, as the reports are submitted by users.

SpaceX, which owns X, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on what caused the outage. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.