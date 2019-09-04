Worsening Hong Kong crisis darkens clouds over US-China talks

WASHINGTON - The worsening situation in Hong Kong, with increasingly violent pro-democracy protests and increasing threats from the government of China, will further cloud United States-China trade talks expected to take place in the US this month (September).

As such, there is little hope of a breakthrough on the US-China front to boost declining business confidence in the US where stocks tumbled on Tuesday (Sept 3) on poor manufacturing data.

Stocks fell on markets opening after the long Labour Day weekend because of a manufacturing slowdown but underpinned by uncertainty over the talks and worry that the trade war, which looks set to be prolonged, will further dampen manufacturing.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index fell to 49.1 per cent in August from 51.2 per cent in July. Anything below 50 per cent indicates a contraction.

Reports say it was the lowest reading since January 2016.

More than half of comments from companies surveyed by ISM, an association of purchasing managers, identified economic uncertainty as a drag on business.

"This is a grim report," Mr Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told CBS News.

"The survey is not yet consistent with a steep downturn in the broader economy - manufacturing already has been contracting for two quarters - but another couple of months of declines on this scale would leave the US facing an entirely unnecessary and self-inflicted recession."

If Congress ratifies the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) it may boost markets and the economy. But ratification is not a certainty.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong factor, with protests there showing no signs of letting up any time soon, is now an additional darkening cloud.

As of Tuesday afternoon in the US, trade talks with China had not actually been scheduled.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported the two countries were having difficulty arranging the talks. This reportedly following Washington's rejection of a request from Beijing to delay US tariffs that took effect on Sept 1.

The US-China talks are deeply political, with - given its system - more consequences for China should it agree to the fundamental changes the US is demanding in terms of market access, intellectual property protection, and China's state owned enterprises among others.

And there are consequences for President Donald Trump as well should he be seen to blink - and likewise for President Xi Jinping. Both sides are dug in, though President Trump claims China is hurting badly, and badly wants a deal.

Given this, almost nobody expects any resolution to the trade war; the best case may be a small deal or two that will assuage worry in the US and global economy, and placate President Trump's base - particularly Midwestern farmers whose votes he needs to win re-election in 2020.

President Trump has steered clear of taking sides on the Hong Kong crisis, though three weeks ago he did link trade and the crisis, tweeting that China should treat Hong Kong "humanely" in order to reach a trade deal.

Since then though the crisis has only escalated and China's warnings have become more dire - though few expect Beijing to risk the global backlash a crackdown may provoke ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1, which will see celebrations and a major military parade in Beijing.

Congress, which reconvened on Sept 3 after the August recess, will have plenty to say on Hong Kong in coming days.

On Tuesday, in an op-ed in the Washington Post, Republican Senator Marco Rubio - one of several hawks on China cutting across partisan lines - wrote "China's leaders must either respect Hong Kong's autonomy and rule of law or know that their escalating aggression will inexorably lead them to face swift, severe and lasting consequences from the United States and the world. Today, that choice is theirs."

The Senator spelt out a list of measures the US could take against China, including targeted sanctions,

But if Beijing sees the Hong Kong crisis as out of control and threatening its authority, sovereignty and stability, it would intervene regardless of trade talks or any other factor, analysts say.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump appeared to maintain the separation of the trade issue from Hong Kong, tweeting: "We are doing very well in our negotiations with China."

"While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA'... think what happens to China when I win," he tweeted.

"Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China's Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!"

But China is prepared for a long-term stalemate, says Mr Robert Daly, director of the Wilson Centre's Kissinger Institute on China and the United States.

While there is no direct relationship between the trade talks and the Hong Kong crisis, the latter is one of several clouds over the talks, Mr Daly said.

And one thing that is certain is that China is not going to acquiesce to the defined goals of the Trump administration, which is structural change in China, he added.

"Whether it is trade, or its treatment of Uighurs, or the crisis in Hong Kong, the narrative on China here is negative," Mr Daly told The Straits Times.

"This is not about making deals, this is about a relationship, and about global competition. No deal is going to make that go away."