Worries rise as new cases of infection soar around the world

Government officials around the world remain on edge as more countries reported new spikes in coronavirus infections.

The United States' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned that America had yet to bring its epidemic under control and that it would worsen as the flu season arrives in winter and intersects with the coronavirus.

US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said getting a flu shot this year would be even more important in helping to save lives.

Infections in the US states of California, Arizona and Texas reached new daily highs on Tuesday while Florida charted a new record on a rolling seven-day basis.

Americans may be barred from entering European Union nations when the bloc eases its border controls come July 1.

The potential ban, which would lump American visitors with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome due to the US' failure to contain the domestic spread of the virus, would be a blow to American prestige in the world.

Draft lists of acceptable travellers being discussed by the 27-nation bloc include those from China and developing nations like Vietnam.

China said yesterday that its outbreak in Beijing was now under control.

The Chinese capital reported seven new local cases on Tuesday, down from 13 the day before.

Elsewhere, however, new coronavirus cases are still increasing as governments ease restrictions to revive their economies.

In the Japanese capital of Tokyo, daily new cases climbed to 55 yesterday, the highest in 11/2 months, after a cluster emerged at an office. Its governor said the new cases emphasised the need to adjust workplace environments to contain the spread of the disease.

The metropolis of 14 million people had sought to keep new cases under 20 a day, and the latest development underscored growing concerns over the possibility of a second wave of infections.

In Australia's second most populous state of Victoria, a man in his 80s died from Covid-19, bringing the national fatality toll to 103. It was the country's first coronavirus death in more than a month.

Victoria's Health Ministry said its virus reproduction number in the past week had risen to an "unacceptably high" rate of 2.5, and the state asked for military assistance to help enforce a 14-day quarantine on all Australians and permanent residents returning from overseas.

The Indian authorities also called in the army to help manage new coronavirus treatment centres, after the country saw another record daily increase in new cases, adding 16,000 infections yesterday.

The 20-million-strong Indian capital of New Delhi hit a new single-day high as well.

Cases in the country are expected to continue soaring as state governments move to further ease social distancing regulations despite the spike in infections.

Meanwhile, a spate of infected airline passengers allowed to board flights to Hong Kong in recent days has highlighted the risks of peeling back global travel restrictions while the pace of infections is still accelerating around the world.

