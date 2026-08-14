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The fountain bubbled over with suds and someone painted “Clean hands Dirty $” on one surface, splattering the area with paint.

WASHINGTON – The World War Two memorial in Washington was vandalised with bubbly soap and graffiti on Aug 13, prompting vows from the US government to find the perpetrator.

The fountain bubbled over with suds and someone painted “Clean hands Dirty $” on one surface, splattering the area with paint.

Dedicated in 2004, the memorial features 56 granite pillars around the edge of an elliptical plaza on the National Mall as a monument to the 400,000 Americans who died and 16 million who served in the armed forces during the conflict, according to the National Parks Service.

“The vandalism that occurred is an utter disgrace and will not be tolerated,” the Interior Department, which oversees the National Parks Service, said in a statement.

“Our US Park Police are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The public should know we will find the person responsible for this disgusting act.”

The Friends of the National WWII Memorial, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the memorial, called the vandalism “unacceptable”, saying the memorial was a “sacred place of remembrance”.

“There are many places in our country for expression, debate, and disagreement. A national memorial honouring those who served and those who never returned home should never be used as a canvas for vandalism,” the Friends said in a statement.

The US role in World War Two is largely a matter of national pride and unity even in highly polarising times, though many Americans still debate whether the US should have dropped two atomic bombs on Japan to end the war.

The vandalism comes as US President Donald Trump has launched a personal and sometimes politically divisive campaign to alter memorials around Washington. REUTERS