World reacts to US abortion ruling: A big step backwards

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Supreme Court's historic end to nationwide abortion rights on Friday (June 24) drew unusual criticism from some of America's closest allies and bucks a global trend to more liberal reproductive rights.

The decision came a day after the Supreme Court also struck down some of the modest restrictions on guns - an issue that, along with the US embrace of the death penalty, has long shocked other Western nations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - a Conservative who worked closely with former president Donald Trump, whose judicial nominations paved the way for Friday's decision - said the Supreme Court decision would have "massive impacts" worldwide.

"I think it's a big step backwards. I've always believed in a woman's right to choose, and I stick to that view, and that's why the UK has the laws that it does," Mr Johnson said on a visit to Rwanda.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the decision across the border as "horrific".

"No government, politician or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body," Mr Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his "solidarity with women whose freedoms are today challenged" by the US Supreme Court, while Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said legal and safe abortion was a fundamental right.