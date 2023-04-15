'World of Barbie' experience brings iconic doll into the real world

LOS ANGELES - From the first blonde haired Barbie created by Mattel in 1959 to the upcoming “Barbie” film, the iconic doll with small feet continues to make a large impression on generations of fans at the new “World of Barbie” immersive experience in Los Angeles.

This trip is not just for young girls, said Ms Lucy Treadway, producer for Kilburn Live, which built the life-sized version of Barbie’s Dreamhouse.

“It’s for grown-ups too,” Ms Treadway said in an interview.

“To see people’s faces when they walk in, it is really is fun. I mean, their jaws hit the ground, all ages.”

Gender does not matter, she added, noting that both little girls and boys scream with excitement when they arrive.

Guests can explore rooms in the 1,860 sq m attraction dedicated to Barbie’s careers and hobbies, as well as an assortment of doll selections that celebrate diversity.

“The message is you can be anything, and it’s such a huge value for kids when they can walk into a room and see astronaut Barbie and see all the different careers that would never dawn on a child, that they could be something,” Ms Treadway said.

The dolls have come to represent inclusivity over the years with the message that children, no matter their background, can be anything, she added.