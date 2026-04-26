World leaders react to Washington gala shooting

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Armed FBI agents operate outside the residence associated with the suspect in the shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25.

WASHINGTON – World leaders expressed shock after a shooter charged a glitzy media gala in Washington on the night of April 25 attended by US President Donald Trump – and relief that there were no casualties.

US law enforcement said the sole suspect, armed with “a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives”, has been detained and will face charges on April 27 in federal court.

Here is how leaders reacted:

Keir Starmer

Britain’s Prime Minister said he was “shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington overnight”.

“Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Mr Starmer wrote on X on April 26 .

Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli Prime Minister said he and his wife Sara “were shocked by the attempted assassination” of Mr Trump.

“We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong,” Mr Netanyahu wrote on X.

“We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action.”

Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister of India said he was “relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed.”

“I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” Mr Modi wrote on X.

Mark Carney

The Canadian prime minister said he was “relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe.”

“Political violence has no place in any democracy and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event,” Mr Carney wrote on X.

Claudia Sheinbaum

The Mexican President wrote on X that “it is good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events. We send them our respect.”

“Violence must never be the way,” Ms Sheinbaum added.

Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s Prime Minister condemned what he called “the attack that took place tonight against President (Trump).”

“Violence is never the answer. Humanity will only move forward through democracy, coexistence, and peace,” Mr Sanchez wrote on X.

Shehbaz Sharif

The Pakistani Prime Minister wrote he was “deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident”.

“Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being,” Mr Sharif wrote on X.

Emmanuel Macron

France’s President said on April 26 that the incident of a shooter charging a glitzy media gala attended by Mr Trump was “unacceptable”.

“The armed attack targeting the President of the United States last night is unacceptable. Violence has no place in a democracy,” he said on X. “I extend my full support to Donald Trump.” AFP