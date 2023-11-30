World leaders pay tribute to Henry Kissinger

WASHINGTON - Leaders around the world paid tribute to former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who died on Nov 29 at age 100.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed Dr Kissinger’s “significant contributions” to peace and stability in Asia.

Dr Kissinger “made significant contributions to the regional peace and stability, including the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the US and China,” Mr Kishida told reporters.

“I’d like to express my most sincere respect to the great achievements he made,” Mr Kishida added. “I also would like to offer my condolences.”

The Chinese ambassador to the United States described Dr Kissinger - who engineered the US’ opening to China - as an “old friend”.

“It is a tremendous loss for both our countries and the world,” Mr Xie Feng said in a post on social media platform X.

“History will remember what the centenarian had contributed to China-US relations, and he will always remain alive in the hearts of the Chinese people as a most valued old friend.”

Former US president George W. Bush said with Dr Kissinger’s death, the US has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs.

“He worked in the administrations of two presidents and counseled many more. I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am most grateful for his friendship,” he said.

Former US ambassador to China, Mr Winston Lord, who served as Dr Kissinger’s special assistant, saluted his former boss as a “tireless advocate for peace,” saying, “America has lost a towering champion for the national interest.” AFP, REUTERS

