World Briefs: 4 in India to hang today for 2012 rape-murder

4 in India to hang today for 2012 rape-murder

NEW DELHI • Four men convicted of the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a New Delhi student will be executed today, the victim's lawyer said after a court dismissed a final last-minute petition to delay the hangings.

The brutal attack on Ms Jyoti Singh aboard a bus sparked nationwide protests and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence in India.

"The court rejected their petition and said they have exhausted all their legal rights," Ms Singh's lawyer Seema Kushwaha said.

Ms Singh's mother Asha Devi said her "daughter's soul will finally rest in peace".

The convicts had filed numerous petitions seeking delays to the executions, which have already been postponed three times.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iconic Mormon temple damaged in Utah quake

LOS ANGELES • A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, damaging an iconic Mormon temple and disrupting efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The shallow quake - Utah's strongest since 1992 - also closed Salt Lake City airport, damaged buildings and left tens of thousands without power. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

The Salt Lake Temple - one of the Mormon Church's largest and most famous buildings - sustained damage. The quake also brought down Utah's coronavirus hotline due to evacuations at the call centre, as well as the state's public health laboratory.

Electricity to some 55,000 customers had been knocked out by the quake, which hit at a depth of 10km, said the US Geological Survey. The quake was followed by more than 25 aftershocks, the strongest registering magnitude 4.4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Experts warn of hacks as remote working rises

TEL AVIV • Cyber security experts have warned of hackers seeking to infiltrate corporations through their newly remote workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At Cisco Systems, for example, the number of requests to support remote workforces has jumped 10-fold in the last few weeks.

Last Friday, cyber-security officials in the US released an advisory warning companies to update their Virtual Private Networks and be on guard against a surge of malicious e-mails aimed at an already disoriented workforce. On Tuesday, Britain's National Cyber-Security Centre issued a leaflet for businesses managing remote employees.

Cisco said the new population of employees working from home might also be a boon for tech support scammers, impersonators who pretend to be trying to fix an IT problem in an effort to gain control of a target's computer.

REUTERS