WASHINGTON - One of the more important meetings of the week will take place on Friday when United States President Joe Biden, on his first trip to India as President, meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping the summit, and sending Premier Li Qiang instead. Analysts speculate that China sees no need to attend a meeting which Mr Modi will use as a platform to promote himself as a global statesman.