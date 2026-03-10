For subscribers
News analysis
With Trump’s mixed messaging on Iran war end, calm in oil markets may be fleeting
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- Despite Trump's claims of a "very complete" war with Iran, analysts believe it won't end soon, citing Iran's potential objections.
- Oil reserves cannot make up for the shortfall in the supplies of gas which is used for generating electricity and heating, especially in Europe.
- Rising oil prices, impacting US gas prices and potentially leading to stagflation, are a key concern for the Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections.
AI generated
HOUSTON – The Iran war is not likely to end “very soon” despite US President Donald Trump’s declarations, analysts say. Neither ceasefire nor peace talks are on the horizon even as Mr Trump asserted that the war was “very complete”.
His comments, however, made to the media on March 9 during a visit to Miami, calmed the stock market and steadied oil prices.