Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

With Trump’s mixed messaging on Iran war end, calm in oil markets may be fleeting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

epa12803461 An Iranian man drives past as smoke still rises from Shahran Oil Refinery following last night airstrike in Tehran, Iran, 08 March 2026. A joint Israeli and US military operation continues to target multiple locations across Iran since the early hours of 28 February 2026. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has said it would not allow any oil to leave the region if attacks from the US and Israel continue.

PHOTO: EPA

avatar-alt

Bhagyashree Garekar

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Despite Trump's claims of a "very complete" war with Iran, analysts believe it won't end soon, citing Iran's potential objections.
  • Oil reserves cannot make up for the shortfall in the supplies of gas which is used for generating electricity and heating, especially in Europe.
  • Rising oil prices, impacting US gas prices and potentially leading to stagflation, are a key concern for the Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections.

AI generated

HOUSTON – The Iran war is not likely to end “very soon” despite US President Donald Trump’s declarations, analysts say. Neither ceasefire nor peace talks are on the horizon even as Mr Trump asserted that the war was “very complete”.

His comments, however, made to the media on March 9 during a visit to Miami, calmed the stock market and steadied oil prices.

See more on

Donald Trump

Wars and conflicts

Iran

Oil prices/Crude oil

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.