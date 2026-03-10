With Trump’s mixed messaging on Iran war end, calm in oil markets may be fleeting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has said it would not allow any oil to leave the region if attacks from the US and Israel continue.

HOUSTON – The Iran war is not likely to end “very soon” despite US President Donald Trump’s declarations, analysts say. Neither ceasefire nor peace talks are on the horizon even as Mr Trump asserted that the war was “very complete”.

His comments, however, made to the media on March 9 during a visit to Miami, calmed the stock market and steadied oil prices.