With Trump again absent, Republicans trade barbs at messy debate

CALIFORNIA – Donald Trump’s Republican rivals clashed at a chaotic presidential debate on Wednesday, levelling attacks at the absent former president, Democratic President Joe Biden and one another over issues from China to immigration to the economy.

But as the debate ended, no candidate appeared to have secured the sort of breakout moment that would alter the dynamics of a primary contest that Trump has dominated for months, despite his four criminal indictments.

Trump, who led his nearest rival for the nomination by 37 percentage points in the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, skipped the debate, as he did the first one in Wisconsin in August.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called Trump “missing in action” and blamed him for adding trillions of dollars to the national debt.

“He should be on this stage tonight,” Mr DeSantis said, drawing applause from the audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

“He owes it to you to defend his record.”

The dig from Mr DeSantis, whose poll numbers have declined after he had been widely seen as the leading Trump alternative, suggested he was more willing to attack the front runner after months of largely avoiding direct confrontation.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, 55, a frequent Trump critic, chimed in, saying Trump was “afraid” and mocking him as “Donald Duck” for skipping the debate.

Mr Mike Pence, 64, vice-president under Trump from 2017-2021, offered a mild critique of Trump’s desire to centralise power in the federal government, vowing to give control back to the states.

And former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said Trump had taken the wrong approach on China by focusing exclusively on trade, rather than broader security issues.

Mr Biden, 80, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November 2024 election, was also a frequent target for the Republican candidates, who castigated his handling of the economy and the southern border with Mexico.

But the candidates, most of them mired in single digits in national polls, spent the bulk of the evening assailing one another.

As in the first debate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – a political neophyte whose campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is his first run for public office – repeatedly drew the ire of his more experienced opponents.

“Every time I hear you, I feel a little dumber,” Mrs Haley, 51, told Mr Ramaswamy after he defended joining TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media site that has raised security concerns among US officials.

Mr Ramaswamy, 38, said he uses the app to connect with young voters.