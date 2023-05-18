With China looming, Biden plans new Pacific islands summit after no-show in Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY - US President Joe Biden will arrange another summit of Pacific island leaders this year after the disappointment caused by his cancellation of a visit to Papua New Guinea due to the domestic debt ceiling crisis, his national security adviser said on Wednesday.

Political analysts said Mr Biden’s cancellation of the short visit to Port Moresby planned for next Monday after a G-7 summit in Japan had dealt a blow to US credibility in the Pacific island region, where Washington is competing with China for influence.

Asked en route with Mr Biden to Japan whether the decision to cancel gave Beijing an advantage, Mr Jake Sullivan, the president’s senior security adviser, said the US sees the “demand signal for the United States only growing for the Pacific islands”.

“Within this calendar year, you will see the president convening the leaders of the Pacific islands for a major summit, which will be the second time in 12 months he has done that,” Mr Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Mr Sullivan said the summit had yet to scheduled, “but we will get it on the books, so that we continue the progress with the Pacific Islands”.

Mr Biden hosted an unprecedented summit of Pacific island leaders last year.

His three-hour stop in Port Moresby next Monday would have been a first there by a sitting US president, and the island nation had declared a public holiday in his honour.

Mr Biden had been scheduled to meet 18 Pacific island leaders there.

“They’re obviously disappointed that the President will not be the first ever President of the United States to go to Papua New Guinea,” Mr Sullivan said.

“But they are also very mindful of the fact that this President has done more in terms of his personal engagement with the Pacific islands than any previous president.”

Debt ceiling

The crisis over the US debt ceiling - an issue with the potential to damage the global economy - prompted Mr Biden to postpone visits to both Papua New Guinea and Australia to allow him to return earlier to Washington.

He had been due to meet in Sydney with leaders of the other countries of the Quad grouping - Australia, Japan and India - but they will now talk in Japan.