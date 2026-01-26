Straitstimes.com header logo

Winter storm snarls US travel, forces mass flight cancellations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People check the flight tracker screens at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

Over 3,600 flights were cancelled and 714 were delayed as at Jan 26 early morning.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – A powerful winter storm sweeping across much of the United States forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights and delayed hundreds on Jan 26, as freezing rain and heavy snowfall disrupted travel and snarled transportation networks.

Over 3,600 flights were cancelled and 714 were delayed as at Jan 26 early morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, following more than 11,000 cancellations reported on Jan 25.

The number of cancellations and delays was expected to rise as the day progressed.

Low pressure south of New England is expected to move east over the Atlantic on Jan 26, bringing heavy snow to parts of the north-east and freezing rain across sections of the Mid-Atlantic, the US National Weather Service said.

Snow is also expected along the Appalachian region, while rain will spread along the south-east coast as a cold front moves offshore, the agency said.

American Airlines accounted for the largest share of disruptions on Jan 26, with nearly 570 flights cancelled and about 57 delayed, followed by Republic Airways, JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines.

Boston’s Logan International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport were among the hardest hit.

Major US carriers rolled out sweeping travel waivers and flexible re-booking options to assist passengers whose travel plans were disrupted by the cancellations.

Airline operations are highly interconnected, meaning cancellations can leave aircraft and crews out of position, complicating efforts to restore normal flight schedules.

The storm also impeded road travel. The Federal Emergency Management Agency warned that driving conditions could become dangerous as blizzard-like conditions, strong winds and ice spread further.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of customers across several US states, from Tennessee to the Carolinas, reported power outages, with Tennessee reporting the highest number of cases.

More than 820,000 customers were without electricity as of early hours on Jan 26, according to data from PowerOutage.us. REUTERS

More on this topic
Americans hunker down, help each other under blizzard and brutal cold
Historic winter storm kills at least 10 across US
See more on

Airlines

United States

Transportation

Extreme weather

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.