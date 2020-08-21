Wildfires raging in California exacerbate Covid-19 crisis in the state

BOULDER CREEK, CALIFORNIA (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Californians are in their sixth month of sheltering in place because of a pandemic that's killed more than 11,000 residents. Now raging wildfires are forcing people to flee their homes at a moment's notice.

More than 50,000 residents have been evacuated as blazes rage across the state, burning over 202,342ha of land, according to Cal Fire.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California's oldest state park with redwood trees up to 2,000 years old, suffered extensive damage to historic buildings, the state parks department said.

As the fire moved south, the University of California Santa Cruz called for voluntary evacuations from its campus on the northern flank of the coastal city.

To the north, at least nine fires raced through hills in California's wine country about 56km southwest of Sacramento, destroying over 105 homes and other structures.

Collectively known as the LNU Complex Fire, they have doubled in size to 53,000-hectares since Wednesday, forming a "megafire" 10 times larger than New York's Manhattan island.

"This really is unprecedented," said Bela Matyas, health officer of Solano County, where residents of the town of Vacaville were forced to evacuate as fires crept toward the city.

"We need people ideally to be able to stay in their homes and not be socialising with people, not be congregating."

In a state known for its disasters, multiple crises are converging at once.

After a summer of soaring coronavirus cases and scaled-back reopenings, Californians have been gripped by record-setting heat that strained its power grid and led to rolling blackouts for the first time since the 2000-2001 energy crisis.

Then came wildfires, many of them caused by lightning strikes in the extreme weather.

Beyond the fires burning north of San Francisco, blazes are forcing evacuations in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties to the south, along with Santa Clara near Silicon Valley.

Related Story Two die fighting California lightning fires, tens of thousands flee

Related Story California ducked another blackout but faces new crisis: 155 blazes

The state suffered from its worst lightning storms in nearly two decades.

Around 11,000 strikes ignited over 370 fires this week,

"It sucks, everything is gone," Nick Pike told CapRadio in Sacramento after he and three neighbours lost their homes near Vacaville.

A utility worker died on Wednesday helping first responders, the second fatality from fires after the death of a firefighting helicopter pilot in a crash.

At least four civilians were injured in the LNU fire, according to CalFire.

Smoke has blanketed the Bay Area, with San Franciscans finding cars covered in ash and a city that smelled like a camp fire.

More than 10,000 firefighters are working to contain the blazes and California has requested more from neighbouring states, CalFire spokesman Lynette Round said Thursday morning.

More than 48,000 structures are threatened and 175 have already burned to the ground, she said.

While the heat wave that helped lead to the blazes is abating, the fires are now pushing air quality to dangerous levels, with smoke visible from satellites and drifting as far as Nebraska and Arkansas.

The fires add to 2020's global tally of extreme weather that offers a glimpse of a climate-changed world.

In Colorado, a blaze known as the Pine Gulch fire exploded this week to burn more than 50,585-hectares about 241km west of Denver - the second-largest fire in state history.

While heat waves, wildfires and blackouts are nothing new for California, all of that going on during a pandemic is uncharted territory.

Huddling fire-evacuees and those looking for relief from the heat and power outages isn't a great option in the age of Covid-19.

Related Story California's heat wave and lightning storms rooted in same weather pattern

Related Story Fire tornadoes reported in Northern California wildfire

In Solano County - home of the first confirmed US coronavirus infection from community spread - the fires are forcing people out of the home and into evacuation or cooling centres, hotels or with family or friends, Matyas said.

That type of congregation is exactly what's recently pushed California into "substantially elevated rates of Covid," he said. The state is nearing 645,000 cases of the virus, the most in the US.

Not only are the fires forcing people to gather, but the smoke is causing more people to cough, potentially spreading the virus faster.

The fact that Covid-19 is a respiratory virus only makes matters worse because smoke may weaken the lungs, Matyas said.

He expects places affected by extreme heat, blackouts and wildfire evacuations may very well see increased levels of Covid-19 as a result.

Another troubling sign is that California is early in its wildfire season, which tends to intensify in the fall as dry weather persists and winds pick up.

The state has already had 6,754 known fires this year, compared with 4,007 at the same time last year, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

"This makes me very nervous for our September, October and November," said Michael Wara, director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University.

"What we just experienced in terms of lightning strikes is unprecedented, particularly in August. I don't know what to make of it."

The LNU fire isn't far from wine country, a popular place of refuge for many San Francisco residents earlier this year as the pandemic forced everyone indoors, leading people to seek more space.

Michael Fanelli, a real estate agent with Sotheby's in Sonoma County's Healdsburg, said the period from the beginning of April to the end of June was the busiest he'd ever been in his more than two-decade career.

He's already getting asked by clients about the blazes and is worried by how early the season is starting this year.

"Everybody I know has had their insurance jacked up," he said.

"That's one thing that's likely to be impacted."

For San Francisco, the bigger issue is the quality of the air, prompting new pleas from health officials to stay at home.

"We continue to live in unprecedented times and air quality is another challenge that we need to address as a city," Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of health, said during a press conference Wednesday with Mayor London Breed.

"We will be living with the intersection of Covid-19, poor air quality and likely heat events for some time."