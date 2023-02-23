Why unlimited vacation is not as great as it sounds

NEW YORK – Microsoft, Adobe, Netflix and Goldman Sachs are among a growing list of companies switching from offering employees a fixed allowance of paid time off to unlimited vacation.

To workers, it may seem like a dream. Such plans also can have benefits for businesses and even save them money. Yet, there are potential pitfalls in the mix for both employees and employers that can make time off with no limits too much of a good thing.

Why would a company offer unlimited time off?

Recruitment and retention: A Glassdoor study in 2022 found that employee reviews mentioning unlimited personal time off (PTO) policies were up 75 per cent from pre-pandemic levels – and were overwhelmingly positive.

Fight burnout: Human resources professionals say the policy can demonstrate trust and show workers that they are valued, which can in turn improve morale and engagement.

Save money: Companies do not have to pay out unused time when an employee leaves, like they would under traditional policies. The policy also means less administrative hassle.

Executive freedom: Such policies are more common for executives whose jobs require them to respond to calls and e-mails even on days off, things that benefit the company. It is also generally in line with other policies for executives, such as not clocking their precise office hours.

What are the cons for employers?

Recruiters like unlimited PTO because it helps them avoid wrangling over vacation time in negotiations. But if the company culture discourages taking leave, the initial carrot of unlimited vacation time may leave an employee feeling duped.

While unlimited PTO is a widely appreciated perk, HR experts say it is not a panacea. To counter-balance burnout, more comprehensive workplace change may be needed.

The policy of unlimited vacation may be abused. Some employees are less responsible than others. If absenteeism becomes a problem, an employee may burden their coworkers and hinder productivity.

Without restrictions on vacations, certain times of the year like summer and winter holidays may bring lots of out-of-office messages. That may leave those still working without sufficient resources.

What about for employees?

The policy does not work with hourly employees, and it can breed inequity and inconsistency because it depends on manager approval.

In addition, research suggests that employees often end up taking less time off under unlimited policies than traditional ones for fear of overstepping or losing an edge to those who stay in the office.

That is especially true in highly competitive industries like investment banking. Some people complain that the policies eliminate guidance on how much vacation employees should actually take.