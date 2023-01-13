Why the US needs Japan's help on China chips restrictions

WASHINGTON - When the Biden administration unveiled aggressive export controls in October aimed at blocking China from becoming a global leader in advanced semiconductors it was missing a key ingredient: agreement from US allies to impose their own matching restrictions.

Persuading Japan to join the US effort, which limits Chinese access to US chipmaking technology and cuts China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world, will be high on US President Joe Biden’s to-do list when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Friday.

American officials, touting an ever-closer strategic alignment with Japan, are praising Tokyo’s plan for the biggest Japanese military buildup since World War II as rivalry with China in the region grows.

But while Japan is broadly in-line with the goals of the Biden administration’s expanded US export controls, Mr Kishida’s government has been vague about the extent to which it will join in.

Speaking in Washington last week, Japan’s minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura promised to work more closely with Washington on export controls, although he did not say whether Tokyo would match sweeping US restrictions.

The hesitation is understandable - Japan is a top producer of the specialised tooling equipment needed to manufacture advanced chips and its companies hold 27 per cent of global market share, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. Tokyo Electron, Japan’s leading chip manufacturing equipment maker, relies on China for about a quarter of its revenue.

The other top producers of chip-making gear are the United States and the Netherlands, home to ASML, another of the world’s biggest makers of chip-making tools.

Seeking a deal

US officials are quick to play down the differences between the United States, Japan and other allies.

“I think there’s a very, very similar vision of the challenges,” a senior US administration official told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Japanese export restrictions may not be exactly the same as the US controls.

“But I don’t think the Japanese question the basic premise that we need to be working closely together on this.”

A US Commerce Department official said in October he expected a deal with allies in the near term.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will travel to Washington to meet Mr Biden on Jan 17 and discuss “cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said on Thursday.

Still, said Mr Daniel Russel, a former top US diplomat for Asia, a gap remains between the US and Japanese positions.