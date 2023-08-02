Why Hunter Biden is back in the news

WASHINGTON – Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has a way of staying in the headlines.

His work in Ukraine was a topic of the 2019 phone call that led to the first impeachment of then President Donald Trump.

E-mails and photographs taken from his abandoned laptop computer spurred a dispute over whether social media companies censor legitimate news.

Most recently, a plea deal he reached with the US Justice Department over unpaid taxes and a lie he told on a firearms application prompted cries of unequal justice because it would spare him any jail time.

That plea was in limbo following a July 26 court hearing.

1. What are Republicans investigating?

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Mr James Comer of Kentucky, says the Biden family “sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests”.

He also says the Justice Department gave Hunter Biden preferential treatment while investigating his past.

And Mr Comer has raised questions about Biden’s latest career turn, as a painter.

Biden has offered prints and paintings for sale, some listed for hundreds of thousands of dollars, raising questions about whether buying his art could be seen as a way to curry favour with his father, US President Joe Biden.

2. Why so much attention to a president’s son?

Hunter Biden, 53, has led a troubled life.

“I’ve bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles,” he wrote in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things.

“In the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in US$59 (S$78) a night Super 8 motels off the I-95 interstate while scaring my family even more than myself,” he wrote.

A lawyer by training, Biden pursued business opportunities with foreign parties after his father became US vice-president in 2009, often in ways that intersected with his father’s work.

3. What proof have Republicans turned up?

It is clear that Hunter Biden made money from foreign companies and individuals while Mr Joe Biden was then President Barack Obama’s vice-president.

But there is no proof that Mr Joe Biden influenced or was aware of those dealings.

Congressional Republicans say the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received an allegation that Mr Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received a US$5 million bribe.

The FBI report documenting the allegation, released to the public on July 20, cites recollections by a confidential source between late 2015 and June 2022.

Mr Joe Biden dismissed that allegation as “a bunch of malarkey”.

Mr Comer’s committee plans to interview a one-time Hunter Biden business partner, Mr Devon Archer, about any knowledge Mr Joe Biden might have had about his son’s overseas business dealings.

Also, citing testimony from two employees of the Internal Revenue Service, Republican lawmakers allege the Department of Justice interfered with the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden’s unpaid taxes.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland has denied interfering in the probe, which was conducted by a Trump appointee, Mr David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware.

4. What was the result of the criminal probe?

Hunter Biden was accused of failing to pay more than US$200,000 in income taxes in 2017 and 2018 and of lying when filling out a federal form before purchasing a handgun in 2018.

To a question about whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance”, he answered: “No.”

Under a deal disclosed on June 20, he was to plead guilty to two misdemeanour tax charges, avoid prison and avert prosecution on the felony gun charge – he has already paid his back taxes.

Republicans complained that the proposed punishment is too light and is evidence of a two-tiered justice system when contrasted with the criminal charges Trump is facing.

At the July 26 hearing on the proposed plea deal, a federal judge directed prosecutors and defence lawyers to clarify the scope of immunity that will be granted to Hunter Biden.