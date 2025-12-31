Straitstimes.com header logo

Why does the Democratic Party not love Zohran Mamdani?

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (R) celebrates alongside his wife Rama Duwaji during an election night event on Nov 4, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrating alongside his wife Rama Duwaji during an election night event on Nov 4.

  • Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, boosting Democrats after Trump's victories but exposing party divisions. His policies caught voters' imagination.
  • Mamdani's DSA ties and stance on Israel caused unease among Democrat leaders like Schumer and Obama, despite his win.
  • Analysts suggest Mamdani will likely moderate due to funding needs and community concerns, but his tactics offer lessons for Democrats nationwide.

AUSTIN – Few Democrats in 2025 captured as much national and international attention as Mr Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Uganda-born son of Indian immigrants who will be sworn in at midnight on New Year's Eve as the mayor of New York City.

The personable Mr Mamdani, a charismatic speaker with a savvy social media presence, holds promise for his party, which is leaderless and adrift during President Donald Trump’s second term.

