Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrating alongside his wife Rama Duwaji during an election night event on Nov 4.

– Few Democrats in 2025 captured as much national and international attention as Mr Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Uganda-born son of Indian immigrants who will be sworn in at midnight on New Year's Eve as the mayor of New York City.

The personable Mr Mamdani, a charismatic speaker with a savvy social media presence, holds promise for his party, which is leaderless and adrift during President Donald Trump’s second term.