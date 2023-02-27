Why do AI chatbots tell lies and act weird? Look in the mirror

SAN FRANCISCO – When Microsoft added a chatbot to its Bing search engine this month, people noticed it was offering up all sorts of bogus information about the Gap, Mexican nightlife and singer Billie Eilish.

Then, when journalists and other early testers got into lengthy conversations with Microsoft’s artificial intelligence bot, it slid into churlish and unnervingly creepy behaviour.

In the days since the Bing bot’s behaviour became a worldwide sensation, people have struggled to understand the oddity of this new creation.

More often than not, scientists have said humans deserve much of the blame.

But there is still a bit of mystery about what the new chatbot can do – and why it would do it.

Its complexity makes it hard to dissect and even harder to predict, and researchers are looking at it through a philosophic lens as well as the hard code of computer science.

Like any other student, an AI system can learn bad information from bad sources. And that strange behaviour?

It may be a chatbot’s distorted reflection of the words and intentions of the people using it, said Professor Terry Sejnowski, a neuroscientist, psychologist and computer scientist who helped lay the intellectual and technical groundwork for modern AI.

“This happens when you go deeper and deeper into these systems,” said Prof Sejnowski, a professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and the University of California in San Diego, who published a research paper on this phenomenon this month in the scientific journal Neural Computation.

“Whatever you are looking for – whatever you desire – they will provide.”

Google also showed off a new chatbot, Bard, this month, but scientists and journalists quickly realised it was writing nonsense about the James Webb Space Telescope.

OpenAI, a San Francisco startup, launched the chatbot boom in November when it introduced ChatGPT, which also does not always tell the truth.

The new chatbots are driven by a technology that scientists call a large language model, or LLM.

These systems learn by analysing enormous amounts of digital text culled from the internet, which includes volumes of untruthful, biased and otherwise toxic material. The text that chatbots learn from is also a bit outdated, because they must spend months analysing it before the public can use them.