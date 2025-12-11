WHO reaffirms no link between vaccines and autism

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety committee said new reviews found no link between vaccines and autism.

The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety assessed two systematic reviews covering studies published between 2010 and August 2025.

The reviews examined vaccines in general and those containing thiomersal, a mercury-based preservative that has long been accused by critics of contributing to autism – a claim repeatedly dismissed by scientific studies.

A causal link between vaccines and health outcomes is considered only when several high-quality studies consistently show a statistical association, the committee said.

According to the WHO, 20 out of 31 studies found no evidence of an association between vaccines and autism.

The 11 studies that suggested a possible link were deemed to have major methodological flaws and a high risk of bias, the committee said.

In November, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said in an interview with The New York Times that he had personally instructed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its longstanding position that vaccines do not cause autism. REUTERS