Who is US leaks suspect Jack Teixeira?

NEW YORK - Described as a patriot by friends and coming from a family boasting decades of military service, Jack Teixeira seems an unlikely trigger for the largest US espionage scandal in decades.

But the low-ranking national guardsman who possessed top secret security clearance at a young age is accused of being just that, and faces years in prison if convicted of leaking dozens of classified documents.

The portrait painted in the US media by people who know Teixeira is more one of a naive young man seeking to impress friends than a crusading whistleblower intent on blowing open American secrets.

The 21-year-old from the small town of Dighton in southern Massachusetts enlisted with the US Air Force National Guard in September 2019.

According to court documents citing government records, Teixeira reached the rank of airman first class – the third-lowest for enlisted air force personnel – in May 2022.

He is a communications and IT specialist based at Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod, around 110km south of Boston.

As of February this year, Teixeira’s title was cyber defence operations journeyman, an FBI agent said in a court affidavit released on Friday.

Special Agent Patrick Lueckenhoff added that, “As required for this position, Teixeira holds a top secret security clearance, which was granted in 2021”.

In addition to that clearance, Teixeira also maintained “sensitive compartmented access (SCI) to other highly classified programs,” since 2021, Mr Lueckenhoff added.

SCI is information that is further restricted. To receive access, Teixeira would have to have agreed to “properly protect” the information by not disclosing it to people without privilleged access.

He would also have been required to agree not to remove it from “authorised storage facilities” or hold it in “unauthorised locations,” the affidavit added.

The criminal complaint alleges that Teixeira began posting classified information in a chat group on the internet platform Discord in and around December last year.

The group’s purpose was “to discuss geopolitical affairs and current and historical wars”.

Teixeira is accused of first posting paragraphs of text from documents before going on to post photographs of the documents themselves.