Straitstimes.com header logo

Who has been invited to be on Trump’s Gaza boards?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(left to right) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were among those named to be on the Board of Peace.

(From left) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were among those named to be on the Board of Peace.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is starting to flesh out his so-called “Board of Peace” and related entities for postwar Gaza, with multiple world leaders saying on Jan 17 they have been asked to join.

The White House said that under Mr Trump’s plan, there would be a main board, chaired by Mr Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second “executive board” that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

An initial list of appointees was issued by the White House, which said more names would be added.

Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities.

Confirmed by the White House

Board of peace: The White House says the Board of Peace will take on issues such as “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilisation.”

  • US President Donald Trump, chairman

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

  • Mr Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special negotiator

  • Mr Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law

  • Mr Tony Blair, former British prime minister

  • Mr Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier

  • Mr Ajay Banga, World Bank president

  • Mr Robert Gabriel, loyal Mr Trump aide on the National Security Council

National committee for the administration of Gaza: This body made up of technocrats will “oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza,” the White House says.

  • Mr Ali Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister (head of committee)

Gaza executive board: This entity will “help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza,” according to the White House.

  • Mr Steve Witkoff

  • Mr Jared Kushner

  • Mr Tony Blair

  • Mr Marc Rowan

  • Mr Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian diplomat

  • Mr Sigrid Kaag, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

  • Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi

  • General Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt’s intelligence agency

  • Mr Reem Al-Hashimy, Emirati minister

  • Mr Yakir Gabay, Israeli billionaire

Leaders who have said they were invited to join

  • Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

  • Argentine President Javier Milei

  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

  • Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan AFP

More on this topic
Trump wants nations to pay US$1 billion to stay on his peace board
US names Rubio, Blair and Kushner to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’


See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.