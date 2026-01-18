Who has been invited to be on Trump’s Gaza boards?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were among those named to be on the Board of Peace.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is starting to flesh out his so-called “Board of Peace” and related entities for postwar Gaza, with multiple world leaders saying on Jan 17 they have been asked to join.

The White House said that under Mr Trump’s plan, there would be a main board, chaired by Mr Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second “executive board” that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

An initial list of appointees was issued by the White House, which said more names would be added.

Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities.

Confirmed by the White House

Board of peace: The White House says the Board of Peace will take on issues such as “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilisation.”

US President Donald Trump, chairman

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Mr Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special negotiator

Mr Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law

Mr Tony Blair, former British prime minister

Mr Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier

Mr Ajay Banga, World Bank president

Mr Robert Gabriel, loyal Mr Trump aide on the National Security Council

National committee for the administration of Gaza: This body made up of technocrats will “oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza,” the White House says.

Mr Ali Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister (head of committee)

Gaza executive board: This entity will “help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza,” according to the White House.

Mr Steve Witkoff

Mr Jared Kushner

Mr Tony Blair

Mr Marc Rowan

Mr Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian diplomat

Mr Sigrid Kaag, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi

General Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt’s intelligence agency

Mr Reem Al-Hashimy, Emirati minister

Mr Yakir Gabay, Israeli billionaire

Leaders who have said they were invited to join

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

Argentine President Javier Milei

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan AFP



