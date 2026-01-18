Who has been invited to be on Trump’s Gaza boards?
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is starting to flesh out his so-called “Board of Peace” and related entities for postwar Gaza, with multiple world leaders saying on Jan 17 they have been asked to join.
The White House said that under Mr Trump’s plan, there would be a main board, chaired by Mr Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second “executive board” that appears designed to have a more advisory role.
An initial list of appointees was issued by the White House, which said more names would be added.
Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities.
Confirmed by the White House
Board of peace: The White House says the Board of Peace will take on issues such as “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilisation.”
US President Donald Trump, chairman
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Mr Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special negotiator
Mr Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law
Mr Tony Blair, former British prime minister
Mr Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier
Mr Ajay Banga, World Bank president
Mr Robert Gabriel, loyal Mr Trump aide on the National Security Council
National committee for the administration of Gaza: This body made up of technocrats will “oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza,” the White House says.
Mr Ali Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister (head of committee)
Gaza executive board: This entity will “help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza,” according to the White House.
Mr Steve Witkoff
Mr Jared Kushner
Mr Tony Blair
Mr Marc Rowan
Mr Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian diplomat
Mr Sigrid Kaag, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi
General Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt’s intelligence agency
Mr Reem Al-Hashimy, Emirati minister
Mr Yakir Gabay, Israeli billionaire
Leaders who have said they were invited to join
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama
Argentine President Javier Milei
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan AFP