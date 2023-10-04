Who could succeed Republican Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the US House?

Historically, the House has always elected one of its own as speaker, but the US Constitution does not say that the job has to go to an elected member of the House.

Some Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have suggested he could serve in the role, though the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Mr Biden has previously said he is not interested.

Mr Gaetz voted for Trump to be the Speaker during multiple rounds of the January vote, and noted to reporters on Monday that the Speaker does not need to be a member of Congress.

Representative Andy Ogles polled his followers on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to ask who should be the Speaker, and included Trump as one of the options.

Hakeem Jeffries