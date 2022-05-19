News analysis

White supremacist terrorism finds fertile ground in the United States

It is edging into the mainstream and little can be done to roll back the tide: Analysts

US Bureau Chief In Washington
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Visiting the stricken black community of Buffalo, New York on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden did not mince his words.

"What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism," he said.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 19, 2022, with the headline White supremacist terrorism finds fertile ground in the United States. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top