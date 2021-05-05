White House wants 70% of adults to have first Covid shot by July 4

A nurse prepares a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot at a pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California.
WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden wants 70 per cent of adults in the US to have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, the White House said on Tuesday (May 4).

Administration officials who asked not to be identified said Biden would announce the ambitious goal in a speech later on Tuesday.

In addition to getting 70 per cent at least partially vaccinated, Biden wants "160 million Americans fully vaccinated" by the same date, an official told reporters.

 

