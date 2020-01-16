White House unveils details of US-China trade deal after signing ceremony

WASHINGTON - The United States-China trade deal inked on Wednesday (Jan 15) will see China increase its purchases of American goods and services by US$200 billion (S$269 billion) over the next two years, according to the text of the agreement released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

China will also embark on structural changes relating to intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers, agriculture, financial services and currency manipulation, as outlined in the eight-chapter trade accord which spanned 96 pages.

A senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call after the signing ceremony that China's commitments were fully enforceable, and that the US would be actively monitoring Chinese import data and its own export data to ensure that China was meeting its targets.

However, trade economists note that the issue of China's market-distorting state subsidies to domestic firms has been left unresolved, which is to be hashed out over negotiations on the second phase of the agreement.

"For now, it puts a pause on trade tensions between the world's two largest economies that had been escalating for much of the past two years. However, it leaves many structural issues-notably Chinese subsidies and other industrial policies-unaddressed," said a commentary by Centre for Strategic and International Studies economists and China watchers Matthew Goodman, Scott Kennedy, William Reinsch, Stephanie Segal, and Jack Caporal.

"Whether, when, and how 'Phase Two' negotiations between the two sides move ahead remains unclear," they added.

INCREASED PURCHASES

China agreed to buy an additional US$32.9 billion manufactured goods in the first year, followed by another US$44.8 billion in the second year. These include industrial machinery, pharmaceutical products, aircraft, vehicles and other goods such as chemicals and lumber, said the USTR.

It likewise agreed to buy US$12.5 billion of American agriculture products such as oilseeds, meat, cereals, cotton and seafood in the first year, followed by US$19.5 billion in the following year.

Related Story Phase One at best an interim deal with China - but a win for Trump

Related Story US and China sign Phase One of trade deal

The trade deal was also a boon for the energy industry, with China committing to a US$52.4 billion purchase of energy products including liquefied natural gas, crude oil and coal over two years.

Lastly, it committed to US$38 billion of American services, including business travel and tourism, financial services, and insurance.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTION

China made various commitments in the areas of protecting trade secrets and pharmaceutical-related patents, as well as other trademarks.

It also promised to combat piracy and counterfeiting on e-commerce platforms, including providing avenues for companies to take fast and effective action against counterfeit products that infringed on their copyright.