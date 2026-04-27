White House to review Trump’s security after gunfire near press dinner

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US President Donald Trump being escorted out after a man opened fire with a shotgun on security personnel outside the room, during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

WASHINGTON - White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will meet with law enforcement and homeland security early this week to review security protocols after the April 25 shooting in a Washington hotel where President Donald Trump and top officials were attending a dinner, a senior White House official told Reuters.

The third major security incident targeting Mr Trump in less than two years comes as he prepares for a summer packed with high‑profile public events, testing the Secret Service at a moment of high political and global tensions.

Ms Wiles will meet with leaders of the US Secret Service and the Homeland Security department to discuss "protocol and practices" for major events involving Mr Trump, the official said.

They said Mr Trump is standing by the Secret Service leadership following the shooting outside the Washington Hilton ballroom where the White House Correspondents' Association dinner was being held.

Trump’s security already tightened after incidents

Acting Attorney-General Todd Blanche said in interviews that Mr Trump and other administration officials were the likely intended targets of the suspect, a California man who was expected in court on April 27 to face felony charges.

The 31-year-old is suspected of firing a shotgun at a Secret Service agent at a checkpoint one floor up from the ballroom entrance before being tackled and arrested. Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner.

In July 2024, a sniper's bullet skimmed Mr Trump's ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Two months later, Secret Service agents spotted an armed man hiding in bushes a few hundred yards from where Trump was golfing in Florida.

Since then, security around Mr Trump has tightened, and bulletproof glass is used when he speaks at outdoor events.

Ms Wiles' meeting will examine the security response on April 25 and measures to keep future events safe, the official said. Mr Trump is expected to attend events this summer for the nation's 250th anniversary and the soccer World Cup.

Mr Trump told reporters that the first lady had found Saturday’s incident traumatic. Nevertheless, the couple was continuing with plans to welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla on April 27 for several days of events.

After the shooting, Mr Trump praised the security response, argued that security concerns were more justification to continue building his East Wing ballroom, and mused to reporters about the risks of being president.

Asked if he was satisfied with his protection, he said: "I'd be up here right now saying they didn't do their job," adding: "Believe me, because, you know, it's my life." REUTERS