White House spokesperson: Downed objects 'did not closely resemble' Chinese balloon

The Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

WASHINGTON - The objects downed over Alaska and Canada in recent days did not resemble the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina and were much smaller, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Sunday.

“These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterise them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” the spokesperson said.

The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comment that US officials believed the unmanned objects were balloons. REUTERS

More On This Topic
After spy balloon incident, can China and the US talk again?
What was the Chinese spy balloon trying to collect?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top