White House, Slovakia deny report on Trump’s mental state

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The physical and mental health of 79-year-old Donald Trump has become an extremely sensitive issue for the White House.

WASHINGTON - The White House and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Jan 28 both denied a report that he had expressed concern about US President Donald Trump’s mental health to other European leaders.

Politico, citing European diplomats, said nationalist leader Fico had told counterparts at a summit last week that he was worried about the US leader’s “psychological state”.

It also said Mr Fico, a Trump ally, had used the word “dangerous” to describe how the US President came across when they met in Florida on Jan 17.

“This is absolutely total fake news from anonymous European diplomats who are trying to be relevant. The meeting at Mar-a-Lago was positive and productive,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP.

The Slovak leader, who shares the same nationalist ideology as Mr Trump, denounced the Politico report as “lies”.

“I strongly reject the lies of the hateful, pro-Brussels liberal portal Politico,” Mr Fico said on social media platform X, posting in capitals like Mr Trump often does on social media.

Without directly mentioning Mr Trump’s mental state, Mr Fico said he “did not speak informally with any prime minister or president about my visit to the US” and rejected Politico’s report about “how I assessed my meeting” with Mr Trump.

“No one heard anything, no one saw anything, there are no witnesses, but nothing prevented the Politico portal from coming up with lies,” Mr Fico said.

Following their meeting at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr Fico said he had “exceptionally important” talks with the US leader.

The physical and mental health of 79-year-old Trump, the oldest person ever to be elected US president, has become an extremely sensitive issue for the White House.

Republican Trump, who turns 80 in June, has consistently portrayed his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden as decrepit while boasting about his own vitality.