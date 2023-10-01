White House seeks to reassure Ukraine after aid funding omitted from shutdown Bill

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s administration and senior Republicans sought to reassure Ukraine that US military aid won’t stop after the House of Representatives omitted assistance funding from a short-term spending Bill.

The decision to scuttle the Ukraine aid – at least for now – is a blow to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who last week met with Mr Biden and lawmakers and personally pleaded for new weapons systems, including F-16 fighter jets and longer-range ATACMS missiles.

While support for Ukraine remains strong particularly in the Senate, the House on Saturday passed a bipartisan Bill to avert a US government shutdown that omitted US$6 billion (S$8 billion) in funding for the country’s fight against a Russian invasion.

The assistance could be supplied in a separate Bill down the road.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated he would try to tie the aid to US border policy changes that Democrats oppose.

Senator Jim Risch, the senior Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, said on Saturday he is confident that Ukraine funding will be maintained and there’s “absolutely no question about” Republican support for it.

“It is not the end of the of the appropriation process,” he said.

“The Ukraine funding will be in at the end.”

Lawmakers in both parties who support the Ukraine funding said it could be handled separately.

A White House official welcomed the House-passed Bill and said the Biden administration expects Ukraine aid to be handled separately.

“No one should take this as a message that somehow there’s a reduction in the commitment that the United States made to Ukraine,” Mr Risch said.

Continued backing from the US and its allies is vital for Mr Zelensky as his forces struggle to advance against Russian troops still occupying about 17 per cent of his territory, fueling doubts about his ability to oust them completely.