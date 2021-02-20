White House says US not inviting Russia to join G-7

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts an online G-7 Summit on Feb 19, 2021, against a backdrop of members' flags.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (REUTERS) - The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G-7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday (Feb 19), backing away from former president Donald Trump's push for Moscow's membership.

Any invitation for Russia to join the G-7 would be made in partnership with all of the group's members, she told reporters, speaking aboard Air Force One.

Trump last June had called the G-7 "a very outdated group of countries" and said that he wanted to add Russia, Australia, South Korea and India to their ranks.

"I don't think we're making new invitations to Russia or reiterating new invitations to Russia. Obviously, an invitation would be done in partnership with our G-7 partners," Psaki said.

