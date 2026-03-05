White House says Trump using preventative skin treatment for neck rash, offers no other details

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A patch of blemished skin is visible over US President Donald Trump’s shirt collar during a Medal of Honour ceremony at the White House on March 2.

– US President Donald Trump is using a preventative treatment for a red rash on his neck, according to his physician, but the White House declined on March 4 to share further details about the condition.

A red, blotchy rash was visible on the right side of Mr Trump’s neck just above the collar line in photographs from his appearance at a Medal of Honour ceremony on March 2 .

In a statement after the event, Dr Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, said Mr Trump was using a common cream as “a preventative skin treatment”.

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Dr Barbabella said.

Asked on March 4 about why the treatment was necessary, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters she had no additional information to share beyond the details provided in the physician’s statement.

Mr Trump’s health, at age 79, has been more of a focus in his second term, as bruises on his hands and swelling in his legs have been visible at times.

In January, Mr Trump attributed the hand bruising to his frequent use of aspirin , and the White House said the president hit his hand on a table when travelling abroad.

In July 2025 , after the president’s ankles appeared swollen, the White House physician said an ultrasound on the president’s legs “revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70”.

As he took office for a second term in 2025 , Mr Trump was the oldest US president ever inaugurated, and he frequently compares his health with former Democratic president Joe Biden. REUTERS