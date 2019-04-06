White House says 'significant work remains' to be done on US-China trade deal

WASHINGTON - Significant work remains on the US-China trade deal, said a statement from the White House on Friday (April 5) at the conclusion of the latest round of trade talks in Washington DC.

A day earlier at a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, President Donald Trump had said that both sides were not far from wrapping up negotiations. Mr Liu also said a new consensus had been reached on the text of the trade agreement, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

But on Friday, the White House statement made no mention of Mr Trump's comments the day before, that an agreement could possibly be reached in four weeks or so. Nor did it mention a deal-signing summit between Mr Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping, which would have been a definitive sign that negotiations were in its final stages.

The White House said that the subjects of the latest round of negotiations included intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement.

Many of these are deep-seated issues that the US wants China to introduce reforms on, such as greater protection of intellectual property and a halt to forced technology transfers, to allow American companies to compete more fairly in China. Others like non-tariff barriers are trade practices that Washington says grants China unfair advantages in global trade, and wants Beijing to curb.

The issue of enforcement is also a thorny one, with the two sides yet to work out when to lift tariffs imposed by the US on US$250 billion of Chinese goods, and how to ensure future Chinese compliance to the terms of the deal.

"The United States and China had productive meetings and made progress on numerous key issues," said the statement, attributed to the office of the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

It added that both sides will be "in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues".

Mr Liu's trade delegation was in Washington DC from April 3 to April 5.