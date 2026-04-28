White House blames ‘left-wing cult of hatred’ for Trump dinner shooting

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Agents drawing their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington DC, on April 25.

WASHINGTON - The White House on April 27 blamed what it called a “left-wing cult of hatred” for a shooting at a gala correspondents dinner in Washington attended by President Donald Trump.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the incident, for which a suspect is due in court on April 27, was the third assassination attempt targeting Republican Trump in the past two years.

“The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend,”

Mr Trump himself has pushed the barriers of presidential precedent in terms of using language towards political opponents that critics say is polarising and sometimes violent.

In a press conference minutes after the attack at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Mr Trump took a more conciliatory tone towards the media, whom he has previously dubbed the “enemy of the people.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (third from left) on stage with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25. PHOTO: SALWAN GEORGES/NYTIMES

But Ms Leavitt, who was on stage with Mr Trump at the dinner when the incident happened, said there had been “systemic demonisation” of the 79-year-old president.

“Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump,” said Ms Leavitt, who returned from maternity leave to host the briefing at the White House.

“Those who constantly, falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fuelling this kind of violence,” she added.

Those who have previously compared Mr Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler include his own Vice-President J.D. Vance, when he was opposed to Mr Trump in 2016. AFP