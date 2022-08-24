White House revises fiscal 2022 deficit projection lower

US President Joe Biden, surrounded by Democratic lawmakers, signs the Inflation Reduction Act, at the White House, on Aug 16, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The White House on Tuesday (Aug 23) revised down its projected fiscal 2022 deficit to US$1.032 trillion (S$1.4 trillion), a US$383 billion reduction from its budget forecast in March, reflecting stronger revenues, slightly reduced spending and some technical re-estimates of health care outlays.

The White House's mid-session budget review includes the impact of legislation passed since the President Joe Biden's administration proposed its fiscal 2023 budget in March, including the Consolidated Appropriations Act and a US$30 billion Ukraine supplemental spending Bill.

The new forecasts, completed on June 9, do not include legislation passed since then, including a US$52 billion semiconductor and research subsidy Act and a US$430 billion package of tax increases, health care and clean energy investments.

