White House must navigate anti-China hysteria, stabilise relations with Beijing

WASHINGTON - Under near-24/7 coverage that veered towards parody last week, the United States was transfixed by news about a Chinese “spy” balloon drifting over and across the country until – as seen on live television – it was brought down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday by a short-range Sidewinder missile fired from a top-of-the-line F-22 fighter jet.
Spectacle aside, the event raised many questions not just about US-China relations, but also about America’s own internal dynamics, leading to the thorniest question of all: Can the two nations avoid drifting towards war?
The Pentagon said the balloon posed “no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground”.
But it was hyped as dangerous anyway – not by the Biden administration but by Congress, with the message amplified by cable news.
“It is a threat right here at home. It is a threat to American sovereignty, and it is a threat to the Midwest – in places like those that I live in,” said Wisconsin Republican congressman Mike Gallagher, chairman of the newly formed House China Select Committee.
Several other lawmakers chimed in. On Sunday – a day after the balloon was shot down – Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on CNN’s State Of The Union: “They (the Chinese) calculated this carefully with a message embedded in it. And I think that’s the part we can’t forget here. It’s not just the balloon. It’s the message to try to send the world that... we can do whatever we want, and America can’t stop us.”
Foreign policy and national security analysts have pointed out that big powers throughout history have spied on one another. In 1960, an American U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union. The Pentagon has said three Chinese balloons overflew the US during the 2017-2021 Donald Trump administration, drawing no attention.
This time, however, was different: The “spy” balloon was discovered.
In such a situation, interested parties recast the banal and universal behaviour of all major states as a uniquely sinister characteristic of the antagonist alone, wrote Dr Jake Werner, a research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, on Monday.
“Commentators scream about the perfidy of the other, politicians call for confrontation, and these one-sided attacks are used to whip up popular nationalism,” Dr Werner wrote on the institute’s website.
“The meltdown in Washington over the Chinese balloon risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy: Scaremongering over a manageable threat will speed the rush into destructive confrontation with China, turning what was once an everyday occurrence into a major danger,” he warned.
Speculation remains rife over the nature of the balloon – and the intention behind its flight. China says it was a weather and climate balloon that blew off course; the US says it was a surveillance balloon. Either explanation, in turn, triggers additional questions, some of which may never be answered.
Dr Robert Manning, a distinguished fellow at The Stimson Centre in Washington, told The Straits Times: “It still nets out as a colossal unforced error on the part of China.
“It’s one thing to read about the Chinese threat or the Chinese challenge, it’s quite another when there is a Chinese weather balloon over your house; that reinforces every negative American view (of China).
“The hysterical overreaction was, in part, political theatre because whatever President Joe Biden does, they (Republicans and critics) are looking for some way to beat him up for it; and in part, it was a Rorschach test for Americans’ views – of the antipathy towards China.”
By and large, the balloon episode is trivial, said Dr Glenn Altschuler, professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
“What you have is... great powers who have the capacity to do so, spy on one another. That’s just the nature of the beast. And spying is important for what it reveals, but it also works if, and only if, the spies don’t get caught.”
Dr Altschuler told ST: “There will be a period of rhetorical excess. That’s what happens with these kinds of very public, visible episodes. But that’s what it is, an episode.”
It falls to President Biden to navigate the choppy waters of America’s domestic politics – with Republicans calling him weak – while keeping relations with China stable.
“Both sides recognise that it is in their interest to avoid a large-scale, or even a small-scale, conflict,” Dr Altschuler said. “There will be a period of chill in an already chilly relationship, and it won’t last long because both parties have an interest in talking to each other.”
Still, anti-China hysteria in the US is a worry, said Dr Manning.
The 1962 Cuban missile crisis – when the Soviet Union wanted to place nuclear missiles in Cuba, and the US warned it would not tolerate that – was about averting a nuclear war, he noted.
“Relative to that, this (“spy” balloon incident) was nothing – yet we got so spun up about it,” he said.
“But, at the end of the day, China is not going away. They are the largest trading power in the world, they are a mature nuclear weapons state, and sooner or later, we have to come to some kind of terms of coexistence with them.
“But nobody’s talking about that,” he warned. “When you say it, you are accused of being an appeaser.”