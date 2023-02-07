White House must navigate anti-China hysteria, stabilise relations with Beijing

WASHINGTON - Under near-24/7 coverage that veered towards parody last week, the United States was transfixed by news about a Chinese “spy” balloon drifting over and across the country until – as seen on live television – it was brought down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday by a short-range Sidewinder missile fired from a top-of-the-line F-22 fighter jet.

Spectacle aside, the event raised many questions not just about US-China relations, but also about America’s own internal dynamics, leading to the thorniest question of all: Can the two nations avoid drifting towards war?

The Pentagon said the balloon posed “no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground”.

But it was hyped as dangerous anyway – not by the Biden administration but by Congress, with the message amplified by cable news.

“It is a threat right here at home. It is a threat to American sovereignty, and it is a threat to the Midwest – in places like those that I live in,” said Wisconsin Republican congressman Mike Gallagher, chairman of the newly formed House China Select Committee.

Several other lawmakers chimed in. On Sunday – a day after the balloon was shot down – Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on CNN’s State Of The Union: “They (the Chinese) calculated this carefully with a message embedded in it. And I think that’s the part we can’t forget here. It’s not just the balloon. It’s the message to try to send the world that... we can do whatever we want, and America can’t stop us.”

Foreign policy and national security analysts have pointed out that big powers throughout history have spied on one another. In 1960, an American U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union. The Pentagon has said three Chinese balloons overflew the US during the 2017-2021 Donald Trump administration, drawing no attention.

This time, however, was different: The “spy” balloon was discovered.

In such a situation, interested parties recast the banal and universal behaviour of all major states as a uniquely sinister characteristic of the antagonist alone, wrote Dr Jake Werner, a research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, on Monday.

“Commentators scream about the perfidy of the other, politicians call for confrontation, and these one-sided attacks are used to whip up popular nationalism,” Dr Werner wrote on the institute’s website.

“The meltdown in Washington over the Chinese balloon risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy: Scaremongering over a manageable threat will speed the rush into destructive confrontation with China, turning what was once an everyday occurrence into a major danger,” he warned.

Speculation remains rife over the nature of the balloon – and the intention behind its flight. China says it was a weather and climate balloon that blew off course; the US says it was a surveillance balloon. Either explanation, in turn, triggers additional questions, some of which may never be answered.

Dr Robert Manning, a distinguished fellow at The Stimson Centre in Washington, told The Straits Times: “It still nets out as a colossal unforced error on the part of China.

“It’s one thing to read about the Chinese threat or the Chinese challenge, it’s quite another when there is a Chinese weather balloon over your house; that reinforces every negative American view (of China).

“The hysterical overreaction was, in part, political theatre because whatever President Joe Biden does, they (Republicans and critics) are looking for some way to beat him up for it; and in part, it was a Rorschach test for Americans’ views – of the antipathy towards China.”