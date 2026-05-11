Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook and Boeing CEO going to China with Trump, official says

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(From left) Tech mogul Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg are set to join US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week.

WASHINGTON – Mr Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, GE Aerospace’s Larry Culp and Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg will join US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, a White House official told Reuters.

Others taking part include Meta’s Dina Powell McCormick, Blackrock’s Larry Fink, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Cisco’s Chuck Robbins, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrota, Mastercard’ss Michael Miebach, Qualcomm’s Christiano Amon and Visa’s Ryan McInerney, the official said.

Mr Ortberg told Reuters in April that Boeing was counting on the Trump administration to help unlock a long-awaited major order from China.

China and the US plane maker have been in prolonged talks for a deal that industry sources say could include 500 737 MAX jets, plus dozens of widebody jets powered by GE engines.

It would be the country’s first major Boeing order since 2017, and any announcement of the order would be viewed as a major win for the leaders’ summit. It could also represent the single largest airplane order in history.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not going to Beijing with Mr Trump, a person familiar with the matter said on May 11.

Mr Huang was not invited, the source said, with the White House focusing more on agriculture and commercial aviation matters, such as orders for Boeing planes, on the current trip. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump has developed a strong relationship with Mr Huang since he has been in office and agreed to allow the company’s H200 AI chips to be exported to China. But they have not yet been sold, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on April 22, citing difficulties with Chinese companies getting permission to buy them from the Chinese government. REUTERS