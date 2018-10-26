TBILISI (REUTERS) - The White House has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday (Oct 26).

Mr Putin and Mr Trump have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral gatherings, but had only one bilateral summit, in the Finnish capital in July.

"We have invited president Putin to Washington," Mr Bolton said. It was not immediately clear if Mr Putin had accepted the invitation.

After the Helsinki encounter, Mr Trump was accused by opponents, and even some members of his own Republican Party, of failing to stand up to the Russian leader.

The topic of Mr Putin visiting the US is a highly-charged one, because US intelligence agencies allege that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help Mr Trump win. Russian denies any election meddling.

Mr Trump has said it is in US interests to establish a solid working relationship with Mr Putin.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin plan to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of events in Paris on Nov 11 to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I.

Mr Bolton, who was speaking at a news conference on a visit to ex-Soviet Georgia, said their Paris meeting would be brief.