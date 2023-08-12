White House downplays Biden’s ‘ticking time bomb’ remark on China

WASHINGTON - The White House pushed back on suggestions that President Joe Biden is toughening his rhetoric on China, a day after he called the world’s second-largest economy a “ticking time bomb,” saying the remarks were consistent with US criticisms of Beijing.

“The president is referring to the domestic challenges that China has at home, and some of those are on the economic front. And some of those are on the social and cultural front,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

Mr Kirby said he wanted to counter the idea that the US had “sharpened our language.”

“We have been very consistent about pushing back on China, in the region and beyond, rhetorically and tangibly, where and when we believe it’s in our best interest and in the interest of our allies and partners to do so,” Mr Kirby said.

“We’ve never shied away from calling it like we see it when it comes to PRC behaviour and intimidation and coercion, of not only the neighbours, but in countries around the world.”

Mr Biden on Thursday criticised the US’ top geopolitical and economic rival, referring to Chinese Communist Party leaders as “bad folks”.

He said the country is in trouble because its economy has stalled and mocked President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative as “debt and noose”, over its high levels of lending to developing countries.

The president’s comments also included several inaccuracies about China’s economy.

“China was growing at 8 per cent a year to maintain growth, now close to 2 per cent a year,” Mr Biden told donors at a political fund-raiser in Park City, Utah, misstating its rate of expansion.

“It’s in a position where the number of people who are of retirement age is larger than the number of people of working age,” he added, another incorrect statement that was off by hundreds of millions of people.

“They got some problems,” he said. “That’s not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things.”

Mr Biden’s comments were some of his most direct criticisms yet of China and threatened to undo months of delicate diplomacy aimed at easing recent tensions and paving the way for a potential meeting with Mr Xi, who is expected to visit the US in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.