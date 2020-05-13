White House directs staff to wear masks

WASHINGTON • The White House has directed everyone entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trump's administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said.

The new guidelines in a memo to the President's staff on Monday reflect a tightening of procedures at the highest levels of the US government over fears that Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence could be exposed to the virus.

Mr Trump's military valet and Mr Pence's press secretary both tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The 73-year-old President said on Monday that he did not think those cases suggested the White House system had broken down. "I felt no vulnerability whatsoever," he said, adding that he felt the situation was controlled very well.

Still, he said he would discuss maintaining some distance from Mr Pence, perhaps by communicating with him over the phone, for a period of time. Mr Pence worked at the White House on Monday but did not attend a news conference in the Rose Garden. Officials who attended wore masks, and speakers used a different podium from the one used by Mr Trump.

ABC News first reported on the memo, which also said unnecessary visits from other parts of the White House complex to the West Wing area, which includes the Oval Office and work space for senior advisers, are being discouraged.

Officials who work near the President have been getting tested for the coronavirus, but previously had not been wearing masks on a regular basis. "Common sense has finally prevailed," one senior administration official told Reuters.

Mr Trump has resisted wearing a mask himself and has not put one on in public, though he said he tried some on backstage during a visit to a mask factory in Arizona last week.

Last Saturday, he met the top leaders of the US military, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his national security team in the White House Cabinet Room. The officials did not wear masks but had been tested for the virus in advance, a Pentagon spokesman said, adding that social distancing measures appeared to have been met. Secret Service agents in the room wore masks.

The President is in the age group that is considered high risk for complications with Covid-19, which has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States alone.

Staff wore masks on the White House grounds on Monday.

The White House said last week it was stepping up precautions for people who spend time around Mr Trump and Mr Pence, both of whom have resumed travel outside of Washington. The two men are being tested for the virus daily.

"In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitiser and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in close proximity to the President and Vice-President is being tested daily for Covid-19, as well as any guests," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

