White House calls for immediate Sudan ceasefire

Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan, PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

WASHINGTON - The White House on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire to fighting in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary force and said US officials are in touch with the military leaders there.

“We deplore the escalating violence out of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan. We call for an immediate ceasefire without conditions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

The spokesperson said US officials have been in direct contact with army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as well as RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The message to them was “to urge them to end hostilities immediately without preconditions. And we are consulting very closely with regional and other partners on the situation in Sudan,” the official said.

“This dangerous escalation jeopardises the progress made to-date in the negotiations to restore Sudan’s democratic transition, and it undermines the aspirations of the Sudanese people. They want an end to fighting and to see a democratic Sudan,” the spokesperson said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Fighting rages in Sudan as death toll passes 100
What’s behind the fighting in Sudan and what does it mean?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top