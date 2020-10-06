White House blocking strict new guidelines for emergency release of coronavirus vaccine: Media

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Senior officials at the White House are blocking strict new federal guidelines for the emergency release of a coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the approval process.

The US Food and Drug Administration proposed stricter guidelines for emergency approval of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the White House chief of staff objected to provisions that would push approval past the country's elections on Nov 3, according to the report.

The FDA is seeking other avenues to ensure that vaccines meet the guidelines, the newspaper added.

 
 

