White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade

Members of the US Secret Service monitoring the scene after a vehicle ran into a security barricade near the White House in Washington, DC, on March 11.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A van crashed into a security barrier near the White House early Wednesday, causing a temporary shutdown.
  • The driver was arrested, and a bomb squad cleared the vehicle; no injuries were reported in Lafayette Square.
  • The Secret Service is interviewing the driver, criminal charges are pending, amid heightened security in Washington.

WASHINGTON - A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early on March 11, authorities said, forcing a temporary shutdown of the area in downtown Washington during morning rush hour.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries following the pre-dawn incident at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

A police bomb squad cleared the vehicle and declared the scene safe, said a spokesperson for the US Secret Service, which handles presidential security.

“The individual is currently being interviewed by the Secret Service and criminal charges are pending,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Washington has been under heightened security amid

the US-Israel war on Iran.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing descended on the scene, as police closed several major streets around the White House.

Traffic congestion snarled the area as office workers and tourists were blocked from passing through. AFP

