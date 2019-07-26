White House adviser says doesn't expect grand deal from next week's China trade talks

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington DC, US on June 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday (July 26) he does not expect a grand deal from next week's trade talks with China, but that US negotiators hoped to reset the stage for further productive talks on reducing trade barriers.

"They're going to meet next week in Shanghai," Mr Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC.

"I wouldn't expect any grand deal. I think, talking to our negotiators, they're going to kind of reset the stage and hopefully go back to where the talks left off last May."

