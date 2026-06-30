WhatsApp opens username reservations to 3 billion users

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WhatsApp said people can reserve a unique username starting on June 29, with plans for them to become operational later in 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO – WhatsApp will let the messaging service’s 3 billion global users select a username for their account, a change meant to increase privacy by letting people connect on the platform without having to share their phone number.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms Inc, said people can reserve a unique username starting on June 29, with plans for them to become operational later in 2026.

Usernames mean people have more control over who can see their phone number, particularly when interacting with new contacts or joining a group conversation, said Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s head of product.

The company described the change as a major privacy upgrade.

“When you meet someone new, whether it’s a classmate, a neighbour, or someone you meet at an event, sharing a phone number can feel like a big step” she added.

The feature resembles similar identification systems offered by rival messaging apps, including Signal, which lets people start a conversation with a username instead of a phone number.

While usernames are often associated with social networking profiles, Newton-Rex said WhatsApp’s version is designed primarily as a privacy tool.

Users won’t be able to browse a directory of usernames, for example, and people must know another person’s exact username to initiate contact.

To avoid impersonation and scams, WhatsApp has set aside existing Facebook and Instagram usernames for their owners during the reservation period, Newton-Rex said.

It will also permanently protect certain high-profile usernames tied to public figures, celebrities and government entities to ensure they can’t be taken over by impostors.

“We think it will be successful if you have another way to feel safe on WhatsApp, to feel like you can keep your phone number private and you can feel confident to connect with new people if you want to,” Newton-Rex said. BLOOMBERG