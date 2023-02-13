What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

WASHINGTON - The downing of a huge Chinese balloon off the US coast, followed by the shootdowns of two smaller objects over Alaska and Canada – and another over Lake Huron on Sunday – has raised concerns about North American security and further strained relations with China.

Here is what we know so far:

What were the four objects?

The drama began in late January, when a giant Chinese balloon – dubbed a spy craft by US officials – drifted for days through US skies before being shot down Feb 4 by an F-22 jet off the South Carolina coast. China insisted the balloon was conducting weather research.

The Pentagon said it had a gondola the size of three buses and weighing more than a tonne (907kg); that it was equipped with multiple antennas, and had solar panels large enough to power several intelligence-gathering sensors.

Then on Friday, US fighter jets downed another object off northern Alaska, the military said, adding it was “within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water”. It lacked any system of propulsion or control, officials said.

On Saturday, a US F-22 jet, acting on US and Canadian orders, downed a “high-altitude airborne object” over Canada’s central Yukon territory, about 160km from the US border, saying it posed a threat to civilian flight. Canada described it as cylindrical and smaller than the initial balloon. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand would not speculate on whether it originated in China.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden ordered US warplanes to down an unidentified object over Lake Huron “out of an abundance of caution,” a senior administration official said.

The object was described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it, and was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 6,000m over Michigan, the official said.

US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, who was briefed by the Biden administration following the incident over the Yukon, said on Sunday – before the Lake Huron incident – that the previous two objects were likely balloons, “but much smaller than the first one,” both flying at around 12,200m.

Officials described the second and third objects as about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.

Only the first object so far has been attributed to Beijing.

What has been recovered?