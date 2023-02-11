What was the Chinese spy balloon trying to collect?

WASHINGTON – The US government is combing over a variety of intelligence – debris, reconnaissance plane photos and old observations – to learn what the Chinese spy balloon was after as it made its way across the United States in early February before being shot down by a Sidewinder missile fired by a stealth fighter jet last weekend.

The Chinese spy balloon was equipped with an antenna meant to pinpoint the locations of communications devices and was capable of intercepting calls made on those devices, according to declassified intelligence released by the State Department on Thursday.

The balloon, which traversed America for several days, transfixed the public and focused attention both in Washington and across the country on the intensifying rivalry between China and the United States.

In the wake of the discovery of the balloon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing. China, perhaps in retaliation, rebuffed attempts by Mr Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, to call his Chinese counterpart to discuss the spy balloon, further raising the temperature of an already tense relationship between the world’s two superpowers.

Here is what we know about the balloon.

What was the spy balloon collecting?

This is the big question. Officials do not yet know what information the balloon was supposed to be stealing as it made its way across the country.

The balloon had a signals intelligence array – fancy spy speak for an antenna that can locate communications devices and listen into them. But officials do not yet know if that array was meant to gather calls made on military radios or from ordinary mobile phones or something else altogether.

How many spy balloons have there been?

Balloons are hard to pick up on radar. Many of the first Chinese spy balloons that were observed near US military exercises or bases were not identified as surveillance tools. Instead, they were classified as unidentified aerial phenomena, modern-day Pentagon jargon for UFOs.

Over the past 18 months, the US began learning more about the Chinese spy balloon programme. As officials reviewed some previous cases of unidentified aerial phenomena, they determined that they were spy balloons. A review of the old data showed that at least three spy balloons entered US airspace during the Trump administration. There was at least one additional visit during the Biden administration.

But all of those previous incidents were relatively short – not the days-long transit of this month’s spy balloon.

Was this part of a wider Chinese surveillance programme?

China has developed a spy balloon programme as a complement to its fleet of reconnaissance satellites, American officials said, with a mission to collect information across the world.

Because the capabilities of the spy balloons are not yet perfectly understood, it is not certain if they gather different information from China’s satellites. Nevertheless, officials said, at the very least, the balloons can linger longer over a site than a satellite. And while reconnaissance satellites are often focused on imagery, the balloons appear to be mostly about collecting communications.

Some officials say the spy balloon programme has been focused in the Pacific region, collecting information on US bases and allied military operations.

And of course, the Chinese do not just use balloons to conduct surveillance at military bases. Some classified reports suggest they are also using advanced technologies to collect information about the US military.